E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RadNet by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in RadNet by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.74 and a beta of 1.43. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $332,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,980. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,447 shares of company stock worth $4,113,270. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

