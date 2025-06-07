SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 851 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $826,562,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,226,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,507,000 after acquiring an additional 928,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $95,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $149.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.70 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

