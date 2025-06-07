Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 290,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Several analysts have commented on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.