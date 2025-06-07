E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 524,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

