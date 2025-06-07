Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $163.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.