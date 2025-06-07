E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 300 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $303.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

