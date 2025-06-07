Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 5,618 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.09% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

