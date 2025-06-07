37,490 Shares in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG) Acquired by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNG. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGNG stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $377.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

