Seneca House Advisors Sells 11,975 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

BATS:JBBB opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

