Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

