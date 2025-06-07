Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now – June 6th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are publicly traded shares of companies engaged in the research, development or commercialization of quantum computing hardware, software and services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to potential breakthroughs in quantum processors, algorithms and related applications. Because the quantum computing industry is still in its early stages, these stocks tend to be speculative and may exhibit higher volatility and longer-term risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $18.74. 61,672,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,471,303. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 1.49.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,793,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,004,486. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,735,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,549,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.54. 29,545,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,392,655. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.83. The company had a trading volume of 672,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,945. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Shares of NASDAQ RGTIW traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 342,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

NASDAQ:AMPG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 204,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,713. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

