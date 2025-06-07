Principia Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

