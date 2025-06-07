Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,663 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDS. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2,944.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,591,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.