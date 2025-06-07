USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at $554,976. This trade represents a 73.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE:USAC opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.40. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.79 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 308.82%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

