Persium Advisors LLC Has $18.28 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Persium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of Persium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Persium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

