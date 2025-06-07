Sunflower Bank N.A. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

