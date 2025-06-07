Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,196 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after buying an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after buying an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

