Strategent Financial LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.3% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $550.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

