Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 234 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $97.46 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

