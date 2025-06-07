Space Stocks To Consider – June 6th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Aerospace are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business involves space exploration, satellite manufacturing and services, launch vehicle development, or related orbital infrastructure. They range from established aerospace giants to newer “new space” entrants, offering investors exposure to the commercial and governmental demand for space-based communications, research, and transportation. Like other high-growth sectors, space equities can promise significant upside but also carry elevated technical, regulatory and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,968,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,073,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.38. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,053. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.52. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $403.33 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55.

