Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

