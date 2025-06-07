SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.81.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

