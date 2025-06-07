Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.7% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.88.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.