Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.88. The company has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

