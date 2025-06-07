AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $246.95 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

