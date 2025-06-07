Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 9,631 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 104,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 198,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of IBIT opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

