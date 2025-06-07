Verum Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verum Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 167,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

