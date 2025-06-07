Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

DKM Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.1% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,936,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.88. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

