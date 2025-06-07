Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $274.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

