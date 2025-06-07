Salesforce, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.416 per share by the CRM provider on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Salesforce has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Salesforce to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Salesforce stock opened at $274.48 on Friday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $227.77 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

