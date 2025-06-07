Sivia Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.8% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

