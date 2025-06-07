Sara Bay Financial Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.