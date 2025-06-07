Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 1.5% After Dividend Announcement

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $267.08 and last traded at $267.18. Approximately 2,041,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,599,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

