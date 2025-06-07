City State Bank Acquires 1,270 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

City State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VB opened at $232.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.71. The company has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

