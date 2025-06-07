Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $274.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

