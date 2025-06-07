Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

