Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $561,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 517.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,627,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 138,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $129,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,087.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $987.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $528.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

