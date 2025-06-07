Compton Financial Group LLC Sells 670,073 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Compton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,073 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $83.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $83.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.