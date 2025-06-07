Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7,768 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.6% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.