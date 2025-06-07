Hoese & Co LLP Buys 65 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.04. The company has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

