Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,256,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.02 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.