Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.71.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

