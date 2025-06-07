Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.17 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $353.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.74 and a 200-day moving average of $349.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

