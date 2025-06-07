Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,306,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9,896.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,079,000 after buying an additional 3,927,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

