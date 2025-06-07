LPF Advisors LLC Purchases 6,076 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LPF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 25.0% of LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,923,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

