Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.63.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

