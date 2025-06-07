Promising Travel Stocks To Follow Now – June 4th

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, BigBear.ai, Booking, and SoFi Technologies are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve travel and tourism services—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines and online booking platforms. As a market segment, they tend to be highly sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, economic cycles and global events, making them a barometer of travel demand and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,315,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,961,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,052.95. The stock had a trading volume of 676,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $988.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $977.58. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market cap of $467.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 158,033,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,367,574. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.32. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $69.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5,544.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,322. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,933.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4,920.88. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,560.45.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,850,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,606,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84.

