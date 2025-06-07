The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $164.01 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

