Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 207,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,682,000 after acquiring an additional 312,551 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

