AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.19.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

